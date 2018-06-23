Donald Cerrone Admits He Nearly Pulled Out Of UFC Singapore

Earlier this morning (June 23, 2018), former lightweight title challenger Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone took on rising welterweight contender Leon Edwards, dropping a unanimous decision defeat after a relatively one-sided five-round fight.

Speaking on his performance, which certainly wasn’t his best, following the fight, Cerrone revealed that he actually almost pulled out of the fight due to illness, although he ultimately decided against it:

“This is the first time in my career I’ve ever almost called Dana [White] and said ‘I’m not coming to work today,’” Cerrone said at UFC Singapore’s post-fight press conference. “Then I just looked myself in the mirror and said ‘you’re not that guy.’ Just go. “That has nothing to do with the way I fought,” Cerrone continued. “I’m very proud of myself actually for getting in there and fighting. So I’m happy. I don’t have any remorse or doubt, or upset in any way. I don’t think I lost any stock so I’m good.”

As far as his future goes, Cerrone is now just 1-4 in his last five fights, although he’s still a well-known and entertaining fighter, so it’s expected that he’ll be sticking around.

Edwards, on the other hand, will continue to rise up the 170-pound ranks. With the win over ‘Cowboy’, ‘Rocky’ has now won six-straight fights.