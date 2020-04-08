Dominick Cruz Willing To Step In And Face Henry Cejudo At UFC 250

Spread the word!













Dominick Cruz is more than willing to step in and fight Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title. Cejudo is currently set to defend his title against Jose Aldo in the UFC 250 headliner in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 9.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, there is an increased possibility UFC 250 not only doesn’t take place in Brazil, but that Aldo could have trouble leaving the country as well if it were relocated to the United States.

Should that be the case, “The Dominator” is ready to slide in for a chance to regain the bantamweight title once again:

“Now he [Cejudo] is saying that Aldo may not be able to get in, and Yan may not be able to get in,” Cruz told Ariel Helwani recently. “And now the MMA world can know that this fight is a real possibility.

“That’s really the situation is that since they can’t come in, it opens up a slot for me to slide in there. And I will always take a fight with the title. You know what I mean? That’s what we do this for, you slide in and take the title shot when it’s there. And realistically, with Aldo and Yan out and this opportunity there, why wouldn’t I take it? That’s what I have been asking for a long time.”

Cruz hasn’t competed since losing his bantamweight title to Cody Garbrandt back in December 2016. However, he seems to be targeting a comeback in 2020 and has repeatedly gone back-and-forth with Cejudo in recent months.

Although the current bantamweight champion has also been receptive to fighting Cruz should Aldo be unable to, Cruz is not 100 percent sure if Cejudo will eventually follow up on his words.

“However, I also believe that Henry has a habit of saying things just to get hype to get people talking about it, or to get people to talk about him,” he added.

Would you like to see Cejudo vs. Cruz at UFC 250?