Dominick Cruz eyes rematch with Henry Cejudo at UFC 306: ‘I feel like we could make an awesome fight right there’

Former two-time undisputed bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz has voiced his interest in a rematch clash against former duel-weight titleholder, Henry Cejudo later this summer at UFC 306 in The Sphere, claiming they could put on an “awesome” rematch fight.

Cruz, a former two-time bantamweight titleholder and current number thirteen ranked divisional challenger, has been out of action since August 2022, most recently headlining a UFC Fight Night San Diego event.

And despite starting well against most recent title challenger, Marlon Vera, Cruz dropped a devastating fourth round high-kick KO loss to the Ecuadorian.

Linked with a return earlier this year, Cruz was reportedly in talks to take on the returning former featherweight champion, Jose Aldo in a ‘super fight’ from years gone by, until an undisclosed injury ruled the veteran from a UFC 301 outing.

Dominick Cruz eyes UFC 306 rematch with Henry Cejudo

However, Cruz has welcomed the chance to feature at UFC 306 in September at The Sphere in Las Vegas – eyeing the chance to take on Olympic gold medal winner, Cejudo in a re-run.

Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato

“There’s a Mexico Independence Day card coming up, and I lost a fight,” Dominick Cruz said on the Overdogs Podcast. “I look back at my loss and I lost it fair and square to Henry Cejudo, but I do believe he could get a better version of me and really face a better version of me.”

“I’ve had rematches against (Joseph) Benavidez, I’ve had rematches against Urijah Faber, I’ve had rematches against that whole Team Alpha MMA where I had to take each guy out, step by step, in order to keep my title,” Dominick Cruz explained. “So, I would love to a rematch with Henry Cejudo on Mexican Independence Day in The Sphere. I think we could make a pretty awesome fight there.”

Would you like to see Dominick Cruz fight Henry Cejudo in a rematch at UFC 306?