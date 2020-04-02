Dominick Cruz Explains Why He Isn’t Fighting Cory Sandhagen, Wants Petr Yan First.

Spread the word!













Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has explained why his rumoured fight with rising star Cory Sandhagen didn’t come off.

The 35-year-old hasn’t fought since losing his title to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207 in 2016 due to persistent injury problems. Now those issues appear to be behind him and he has been looking to return to the octagon for quite some time.

Earlier this month a fight between Cruz and Sandhagen appeared to be done as the latter took to Instagram to announce he had accepted a bout with the former 135lb king, before later telling fans Cruz turned down the fight.

Speaking to MMA Fighting the bantamweight great wanted to clear that issue up, he said. “So Sean Shelby is the matchmaker, me and Cory Sandhagen don’t talk, who is Cory Sandhagen getting his information from? He’s getting it from the matchmaker. Where else would he get it? He’s the only guy talking to both of us, isn’t he?

“What Shelby does is he creates fights between the fighters before the fight happens so that he can get himself out of the way,” Cruz continued. “That’s my experience. It’s not a fact. And what I’m getting from this is Shelby’s telling Sandhagen about me, then Cory Sandhagen puts it out there and then expects me to bite.”

Cruz expressed his desire to the matchmaker to fight once then get an immediate shot at the title. In order to do enough to earn a title shot Cruz was told he’d have to get by Petr Yan.

“I was thinking, I want a title shot. I don’t want to just fight somebody, I want to fight towards the title. So I would fight anybody, let me get the title shot after that fight.

“[Sean Shelby said] ‘Petr Yan’s the guy.’ I said yes, I’ll fight Petr Yan. He said I can’t fight Petr Yan because he’s fighting Marlon Moraes. Well then I’ll fight Moraes, or Petr Yan, because those are direct fights straight to the title. After I beat either of those guys, I get a title shot. That’s what I’m in this for, not to fight 13 times beforehand.

“Sean Shelby’s saying all of this stuff to different fighters and not telling me about it,” Cruz continued. “You offered me Petr Yan to get to the title, and then you switched it up. That’s the truth.

“I never said no to Sandhagen. I never would. I don’t say no to fights. What I said no to was not fighting Petr Yan. I want to fight Petr Yan, I want to fight Marlon Moraes, I want to fight for the title after I fight one of those guys. If you need me to get one fight back before I fight for the title, give me that guy you need me to fight to get to that title.”

