John Dodson will no longer be competing later this month.

Dodson’s manager Ricky Kottenstette revealed Saturday that Dodson and his family were involved in a car accident on Friday evening. The Dodsons were on vacation to Texas to visit family until they were involved in the accident with their car being totaled completely.

Fortunately, Dodson and his family were released from the hospital earlier this morning, but have been hit with plenty of bills. Kottenstette has since started a GoFundMe page to help with these expenses.

“We have started this go fund me to help John Dodson and family,” the GoFundMe page stated. “The Dodson’s were headed to Texas on vacation to visit family when they were involved in a near death accident with the whole family inside the vehicle. They were all released from the hospital this morning but will have a rough month of recovery and financial hardship ahead. They have totaled their family vehicle and unfortunately John will no longer be able to fight in his upcoming July 30th bout. We are asking for assistance to help them with their medical bills, financial assistance from being out of work and travel back to New Mexico. Let’s show these guys some ❤️.”

Naturally, Dodson will no longer be competing at the upcoming XMMA event taking place July 30 in Greenville, South Carolina. It was to be his first fight since parting ways with the UFC in September.

LowKickMMA wishes the entire Dodson family a speedy recovery.