Brendson Ribeiro Forces Diyar Nurgozhay to Tap Out with Slick Kimura Submission – UFC Vegas 104 Highlights

Brendson Ribeiro scored his second straight win inside the Octagon, submitting DWCS alum Diyar Nurgozhay in the second round of their main card clash at UFC Vegas 104 on Saturday night.

The biggest moment of the opening round came when Ribeiro unleashed a one-two that caught Nurgozhay clean and sent him to the canvas. However, the Kazakh was able to recover and quickly return to his feet.

After absorbing a flurry of strikes from Ribeiro in the closing minute on round one, Nurgozhay quickly took things to the mat in the second stanza. During the exchange, Ribeiro grabbed Nurgozhay’s arm and locked in a kimura to try and improve his position.

As Nurgozhay rolled to try and relieve the pressure, that only allowed Ribeiro to cinch it in even more, forcing Nurgozhay to tap out.

Official Result: Brendson Ribeiro def. Diyar Nurgozhay via submission (kimura) at 1:28 of Round 2.

