Brendson Ribeiro Forces Diyar Nurgozhay to Tap Out with Slick Kimura Submission – UFC Vegas 104 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro - UFC Vegas 104 Highlights

Brendson Ribeiro scored his second straight win inside the Octagon, submitting DWCS alum Diyar Nurgozhay in the second round of their main card clash at UFC Vegas 104 on Saturday night.

The biggest moment of the opening round came when Ribeiro unleashed a one-two that caught Nurgozhay clean and sent him to the canvas. However, the Kazakh was able to recover and quickly return to his feet.

gettyimages 2205291239 612x612 1

After absorbing a flurry of strikes from Ribeiro in the closing minute on round one, Nurgozhay quickly took things to the mat in the second stanza. During the exchange, Ribeiro grabbed Nurgozhay’s arm and locked in a kimura to try and improve his position.

READ MORE:  UFC Title Contender Explains His Three Gallon Water Trick for Cutting Weight on Fight Week

As Nurgozhay rolled to try and relieve the pressure, that only allowed Ribeiro to cinch it in even more, forcing Nurgozhay to tap out.

gettyimages 2205291299 612x612 1

Official Result: Brendson Ribeiro def. Diyar Nurgozhay via submission (kimura) at 1:28 of Round 2.

gettyimages 2205291321 612x612 1

check out highlights from Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro at UFC Vegas 104:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts