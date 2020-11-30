Dillon Danis has responded to Jake Paul’s callout by mocking the Youtube star turned professional boxer. (H/T BJPENN.)

Danis was called out repeatedly before and after by Jake Paul who fought former NBA basketball player, Nate Robinson. The MMA fighter was called out as well as Ben Askren, Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal.

Paul and Danis have a longer history of going back and forth on social media.

A knockout win for Jake against Nate Robinson has only added fuel to the fire and immediately after the fight, he called out Danis as well as his team mate and former UFC double champion, Conor McGregor.

Speaking after the fight, Jake said: “I’ve been training my ass off for the past year. I’m taking this seriously. I have a long list of opponents I want to fight. Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, I will knock both of them out. There’s my brother (Logan Paul), Austin McBroom, I want to be in the sport for a long time. I’m in love with it. Why not?”

Dillon Danis, who is no stranger to an altercation on social media responded to the callout on Twitter by mocking Paul’s opponent and telling him to ‘be careful what he wished for.’

you just fought a retired nba reject be careful what you wish for little guy @jakepaul — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 29, 2020

Danis then continued the mockery of Paul by tweeting a picture of him when he was younger in a costume.

Danis is 2-0 in professional MMA with both wins coming in Bellator. He was won both his fights via first round submission but has not fought since June of 2019 due to injuries.

Danis is a known grappler but he is open to the idea of boxing Paul.

Paul is yet to fight an actual boxer, both of his wins in the professional ranks have come against a YouTube and a professional NBA player.

Do you think Danis and Paul should fight and if they did who would win?