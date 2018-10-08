Dillon Danis Fires Back At Rafael Dos Anjos Over Harsh Comments

Dillon Danis fires back at former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos after RDA had some harsh comments about the UFC 229 brawl.

The Incident

This came hours after Danis was involved in the wild brawl that took place Saturday’s UFC 229 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada after Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Conor McGregor by fourth-round neck crank.

It’s well known that Nurmagomedov jumped the cage after the title fight that saw him leap off the apron and went right after McGregor cornerman Danis. It’s been documented that Danis was egging him on and Khabib went for his chance. Back to RDA, he took to his official Twitter account where he called Danis a “nobody.”

RDA Comments

The attack that includes Nurmagomedov’s actions, as well as three of his teammates being involved, currently being investigated by the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC). RDA wrote the following:

“This guy Dillan Dennis he is nobody, he just suck Conor’s balls and hide behind him, that’s his job. He never going to make it, be on Conor’s corner is his career highlight.”

Dillon Danis Fires Back

This led to Danis responding to RDA by challenging the former UFC champion to a fight, which appears to take place in the street. Here is what the Bellator fighter and top Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitor wrote back:

“let’s fight then fuck commissions let’s meet up and fight you pussy little bitch you give every fight you no heart rat.”

let’s fight then fuck commissions let’s meet up and fight you pussy little bitch you give every fight you no heart rat https://t.co/77CnDtvODq — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 7, 2018

Dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman has been booked in the main event for the upcoming TUF 28 Finale event that goes down later this month. The TUF 28 Finale (also known as The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters Finale) is set to take place on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.