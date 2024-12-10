Dillon Danis Challenges MMA Guru After Controversial Comments on BJJ Being “Fake and Gay”

After embarrassing himself against Logan Paul last year, Dillon Danis is going after a much easier target.

Recently, the former Conor McGregor coach found himself in another bizarre feud. This time with online personality and perpetual troll The MMA Guru who labeled Danis’ sport of choice both “fake and gay” after seeing Bryce Mitchell put jiu-jitsu specialist Kron Gracie to sleep with a nasty third-round elbow at UFC 310.

“Bryce Mitchell puts that name merchant Kron Gracie to sleep in round 3 after two rounds of Kron trying to embarrass the sport live on a UFC PPV main card,” he wrote on X. “No ability on the feet & despite Rogan’s attempts to make it seem so, no threat on the ground. BJJ is fake and gay #UFC310”

The disrespect forwards jiu-jitsu caught the attention of Danis who quickly snapped back at the Guru and challenged him to a scrap on the mat.

“Let’s spar live and I’ll have you screaming for your life while I teabag you,” Danis replied.

MMA Guru Tells Dillon Danis that BJJ is for ‘Unathletic Nerd Victims’

Never one to let anyone else get the last word, The MMA Guru doubled down on his thrashing of ‘the gentle art,’ and threatened to break out Rick Martel’s favorite maneuver should they ever cross paths.