TJ Dillashaw Glad He ‘Ruined’ Cody Garbrandt’s Bantamweight Career

TJ Dillashaw got the last laugh in his rivalry with Cody Garbrandt.

Things got sour between the former teammates once Dillashaw left Team Alpha Male. Following months of finger-pointing and verbal jousting, Dillashaw and Garbrandt got to settle their differences inside the Octagon.

“No Love” was defeated by Dillashaw in the second round via knockout, losing his UFC 135-pound title in the process. They’d wait nine months before rematching in the main event of UFC 227. Dillashaw dispatched of Garbrandt faster in their second go about, this time winning with a first-round knockout.

The satisfaction of emerging on top in back-to-back fights continues to fuel Dillashaw, who told MMA Junkie he’s happy the way things unfolded between him and Garbrandt:

“Hell yeah I’m cool with how it unfolded,” Dillashaw said. “It’s exactly as I said it was going to go down. I told you I was going to knock him out in the first round, I did. I said I’d ruin his career, I’m doing it. “The guy is screwed at 135. He should have went back to the drawing board and gotten better, but he talked his way into an ass-whooping.”

Of course, Dillashaw’s issues aren’t with Garbrandt alone. His relationship with many Team Alpha Male members was spoiled over the ordeal.

However, Dillashaw seemingly came out on on top of the situation: