With nearly two years out of the sport, Eagle FC has provided a new lease of life for the UFC hall of famer, Diego Sanchez (30-14 MMA). The 40-year-old veteran headlined the promotion’s first-ever super lightweight bout against former UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee (19-7 MMA).

Despite falling short to Lee via a unanimous decision loss, Sanchez left the cage with his head held high, considering he was hospitalized with a serious case of COVID-19 just a few months ago.

The Ultimate Fighter Season One Champion seems to be more motivated than ever, promising his fans the real ‘Sanchez’ will return as he aims for redemption bout against Kevin Lee.

“When I come back for my second Eagle FC fight because I have two more fights on my contract, you’re going to see the real Diego Sanchez,” Sanchez continued.

“You’re going to see me in my top physical prime condition and I’m gonna do anything and everything to get there and I’m gonna come and I’m gonna be victorious.”

Although ‘The Nightmare’ looked to have the 29-year-old’s leg hurt in the opening round of the fight. Kevin Lee managed to bounce back and dominate with his wrestling ability to earn himself the debut victory.

Diego Sanchez is confident a rematch against Kevin Lee would end very differently

After assessing the 15-minutes spent with ‘The Motown Phenom’, Sanchez is confident he has found some faults in Lee’s overall game and believes with a longer training camp he would be able to expose them.

“Some people told me that they thought I won the second round, that it should have been 29-28, but like I said, this isn’t the best Diego Sanchez ever,” Sanchez revealed.

“I sucked it up and got it done. I got in the best shape I could in five weeks and coming out of retirement, coming out of the hospital.

“I’m not done here,” he added. “I still see that golden Eagle FC championship belt. I know what I’m capable of and I want to get back in there with Kevin Lee. That’s a fight I want. I want that fight, I want to fight him in my top, prime condition.

“I feel like I’ve seen what he has to bring to the table.” Sanchez added. “He couldn’t get me out of there. He threw everything he had at me and I found some chinks in his armor. I want to get back in there with Kevin Lee.” .” (Transcribed by Middleasy.com)

Do you think Diego Sanchez can make a title push within Eagle FC?

