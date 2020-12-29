UFC veteran Diego Sanchez has started an OnlyFans account, but it’s not what you might think.

Sanchez has one of the most colourful personalities in the sport, but he is 1-2 in his last three fights. The single win came about due to a controversial DQ, when he took an illegal knee against Michel Pereira who was dominating the fight. This run of form for the 38-year-old has led to mounting speculation that retirement is on the cards for Sanchez.

All my real fans get the real at my onlyfans — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) December 26, 2020

Sanchez, the winner of the first season of The Ultimate Fighter, made the strange choice of selecting someone who has no experience working with mixed martial artists as his one and only coach. Joshua Fabia is the “self-awareness guru” in question, with Fabia also being the subject of their OnlyFans account. Far from any racy content you would expect to see on an OnlyFans account, Sanchez allows fans into his weird and wonderful world through training videos. Such video content includes them meditating, learning knife self-defense techniques, as well as the secret “Lion’s Roar” technique. Far from bursting the bank, all of this content can be viewed for free due to their being no subscription fee.

Sanchez is a wild man and a true legend of the game. So, check out the free account for behind the scenes footage which offers great entertainment if nothing else.

Do you think Diego Sanchez should retire?