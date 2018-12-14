Diego Sanchez Faces Rising Prospect At UFC 235

He is not done yet. Diego Sanchez will take on Mickey Gall at UFC 235 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC has announced that Sanchez will be taking on young contender Gall at the March PPV.

Diego Sanchez will fight Mickey Gall at UFC 235 in March, the promotion has announced. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 14, 2018

Sanchez, 36, has lost two of his last three fights inside the Octagon. He most recently took a unanimous decision win home over promotional newcomer Craig White at UFC 228.

Gall is a decade younger than Sanchez and hopes his youth will give him an advantage heading into this fight. Since entering the UFC, Gall has gone an impressive 4-1. He only has one professional fight outside of the Octagon.