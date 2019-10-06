Dhiego Lima Outpoints Luke Jumeau – UFC 243 Results

Spread the word!













Next up on the the UFC 243 main card is a welterweight contest between Luke Jumeau and Dhiego Lima.

Round 1: The fight begins with a feeling out process. The two exchange leg kicks but nothing significant lands in the first few minutes. Lima suffers an eye-poke while attempting a body shot as the action is stopped momentarily. The action resumes and we return to mainly leg kicks before the round comes to an end.

Round 2: Lima’s leg kicks are adding up as he drops Jumeau with one early on in the second round. The fight briefly goes to the ground with Lima on top before the two stand up again. Lima catches a body kick from Jumeau and the two get into a clinch position shortly afterwards with Lima pressing. They separate as Jumeau struggles a bit with his leg. However, he catches Lima but is unable to capitalize and gets countered. Lima drags him down and ends the last minute on top.

Round 3: The two keep their distance in the third round while feinting. Lima attempts a takedown but Jumeau is able to keep it to a clinch position. They separate but it’s mostly Lima dictating things despite Jumeau advancing much more. This looks like a win for the Brazilian.

Official Result: Dhiego Lima defeats Luke Jumeau via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)