Derrick Lewis Wants To Fight Greg Hardy If He Beats Alexander Volkov

Derrick Lewis wants to get his hands on Greg Hardy, and he could very well get that opportunity if the former NFL star pulls off a massive upset. Hardy is stepping in late to face Alexander Volkov in Russia after Junior dos Santos was forced out with an infection.

Hardy recently noted that he believes he can knock Volkov out since “pillow hands” Lewis did before. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Lewis gave his thoughts on Hardy’s last performance, initially a decision win over Ben Sosoli, which was overturned to a No Contest after his illegal use of an inhaler in between rounds.

Lewis admitted Hardy looked good in his fight, but then began to wonder if Hardy – who has a history of domestic abuse – hit his girlfriend the same way he hit Sosoli.

“I think he looked good, but as soon as the fight [with Ben Sosoli] ended, I started thinking about his (ex-girlfriend), I was like, I wonder if he had hit her like that,” Lewis said.

“I don’t know, man. I really don’t like guys like that because I grew up with a troubled past, and I saw my stepdad fight my mom just about every single day. I don’t even remember one day they didn’t go without arguing or fighting.”

Lewis would love the opportunity to fight Hardy next, as he told TMZ in a recent interview. However, he’d only be able to take the fight if Hardy pulls off the upset over Volkov, which “The Black Beast” doesn’t see happening.

“I’m guessing he doesn’t have that much oxygen in his head,” Lewis said. “If he can get through Volkov, which I don’t think he would, then for sure I would like to fight him next.”

