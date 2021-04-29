Derrick Lewis has never had anyone doubt his knockout power, but can he knockout Francis Ngannou in the first exchange of a rematch? Lewis certainly thinks so.

Lewis will likely contend for the title as Ngannou’s first title defense later this year. During a recent interview with ESPN, Lewis predicted that he would end the fight early and violently. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I will say the first exchange, I’ll knock him out in the first exchange. I almost knocked out Curtis in the first exchange, too, but he got on that bike and he took off running,” Lewis remarked. “I feel that in my heart, especially if he comes out the way he’s been coming out to all his other guys, especially the way he came out against Rozenstruik. If he tries to come out and fight me the same way, then I’ll knock him out for sure.”

The first time the fighters met in the co-main event of UFC 226, fans were left disappointed as there were none of the fireworks many expected. With Ngannou’s confidence shaken after losing to Stipe Miocic and Lewis dealing with a back injury, the fight was incredibly dull. The fight went the distance, with Lewis securing a decision win in a match that had little striking. This time around, Lewis expects a very different fight.

“It’s gonna be a fun fight. We both learned a lot from that. We both improved since that fight, so it’s gonna have to be a fun fight,” Lewis shared. “Too many rounds are gonna be involved in this fight. It’s gonna be five rounds, so it’s not gonna be five rounds of snooze fest. It’s gonna be five rounds of swinging and banging, so it’s gonna be interesting to see. I’m excited for it.”

Do you think Derrick Lewis will knockout Francis Ngannou in the first exchange of their title bout?