Former UFC heavyweight title challenger, Derrick Lewis has fire multiple barbs in the direction of mixed martial arts reporters and other media members ahead of his UFC 277 return this weekend against the surging, Sergei Pavlovich, claiming that they “talk so much sh*t”.

Lewis, who most recently featured at UFC 271 back in February against Australian heavy hitter, Tai Tuivasa, where the former suffered a brutal second round, step-in elbow knockout loss.

Set to return at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas this weekend, Lewis draws former Fight Nights Global heavyweight champion, Pavlovich, who scored an impressive knockout win over common-foe, Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC London back in March of this year.

Derrick Lewis hits out at the mixed martial arts media ahead of UFC 277

Lewis, the most prolific knockout artist in both the heavyweight division and the entire antiquity of the organization, claimed that he planned to purchase the UFC in the future, before unloading a series of barbs in the direction of the mixed martial arts media.

“With the mega millions, I’m gonna buy the UFC then I’m gonna talk so much sh*t to the reporters,” Derrick Lewis told assembled media during his media availability ahead of UFC 277. “Ooh, I’m gonna dog y’all a** out like you do us fighters. F*ck y’all.”

“Y’all talk so much sh*t about me for no reason,” Derrick Lewis explained. “I’m sitting up here telling y’all a** the truth. I don’t give a f*ck about this fighting sh*t. They’re up here telling me, ‘Oh, I don’t think Derrick got it.’ Motherf*cker, I been telling y’all. F*ck y’all. It is what it is. I don’t care. I don’t like y’all.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Before his loss to Tuivasa earlier this year, Lewis headlined the promotion’s final event of last year, stopping Chris Daukaus with a first round knockout at the UFC Apex facility. Lewis has previously challenged for both undisputed and interim heavyweight spoils to boot.