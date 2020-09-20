Improving to 4-1 in the UFC, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Mackenzie Dern notched her second straight victory of the year – scoring an opening frame armbar win over Randa ‘Quiet Storm’ Markos. Now under the tutelage of renowned coach, Jason Parillo – Dern had reportedly spent some considerable time focusing on the stand up aspect of her skillset, however, it was her often flaunted grappling skills which led her to a triumph.

Threatening with a triangle after a slip off an attempted kick, Dern eventually transitioned to an armbar at the fence, and despite Markos’ best efforts – the strawweight staple was forced to tap midway through the opening frame. Arizona native, Dern can add the Iraqi born contender to a May kneebar win over Hannah ‘Shockwave’ Cifers.

Below, check out Dern’s quickfire armbar victory over Markos.

Mackenzie Dern submits Randa Markos pic.twitter.com/iG7hgOZ1FV — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) September 20, 2020