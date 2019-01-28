Derek Brunson Fights Scared According To Rising Contender

Derek Brunson fights scared when he competes under the UFC banner inside of the Octagon according to rising contender Elias Theodorou.

It’s no secret that Theodorou’s in-cage style may not be the most crowd-pleasing. Despite this, he has been quietly been running through the middleweight division where he’s someone to take seriously.

After having an exchange with Brunson on social media, it appears that it’s only a matter of time before they fight each other.

While doing a recent interview, Theodorou made his stance known of Brunson and the way that he competes.



“He is someone who has shown that he fights a little scared,” the Canadian said of Brunson, when speaking to Bloody Elbow’. “He sometimes lets the win slip out of his hands and I have shown time and time again where I’m someone who can find a win no matter what.



“If he is underestimating me, it is to his peril,” The Ultimate Fighter Nations winner assured. “Many people have looked at me and said, ‘look at this long-haired idiot.’ They didn’t get their hands raised.”



Theodorou knows Brunson has been talking about him because he pays attention to social media and what fighters say. In fact, he thinks that he’ll be making more money than Brunson once getting his next contract finalized.



“I have heard some of the things he said in different publications. He was undercutting who I’ve fought. He said if I want to move beyond the ‘chump change’ I’m facing than I should fight someone like him. I Googled his earnings and I realized he makes all of $3,000 more than me per fight,” Theodorou noted. “I’m in the process of renegotiating my [UFC] contract and I guarantee you by the time I fight my next fight I’ll be making more than Derek.”



