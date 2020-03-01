Deontay Wilder Officially Invokes Rematch Clause, July Date Targeted.

Spread the word!













Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum has confirmed former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has officially triggered his rematch clause and will face Tyson Fury in a trilogy fight.

Speaking to Ringside Reporter the Top Rank boss confirmed the process has officially begin to make Wilder/Fury III, he said.

“Wilder and his representatives formerly notified us last night that they have accepted the rematch and are going forward. It’s going to happen in the summer, before the Olympics, middle of July.

This news has already been fed back to Anthony Joshua and his team who had been hoping for an all English heavyweight undisputed fight. Arum insists that fight can still be made later this year, provided Joshua gets past another of his fighters Kurbat Pulev. The 38-year-old Bulgarian is the British superstar’s mandatory challenger and is believed to be taking on Joshua in June. Arum believes it’ll be Pulec who comes out victorious in that bout, paving the way for an all Top Rank unification bout.

“I told Eddie Hearn, I said ‘Stop looking at a Tyson Fury fight this year. You’ve got to fight Pulev in June, and Joshua is going to get knocked on his arse’ I guarantee you that Pulev will knockout Joshua like Tyson Fury knocked out Wilder.

“So yes, I will look to make a Pulev-Fury fight to unify all the belts by the end of the year, but Mr. Hearn will have nothing to do with it.”

“If Joshua beats Pulev and Fury beats Wilder, then why not do a Joshua-Fury fight at the end of the year. And we would certainly then sit with Eddie and work it out. So everybody is saying the same thing. But again, these fights have to play out first.”

Do you want to see Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fight again?