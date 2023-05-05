Muay Thai sensation Rodtang Jitmuangnon put his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship on the line at ONE Fight Night 10 against Mexican-born ONE Championship debutant Edgar Tabares. As the first-ever WBC Muay Thai International champion, Tabares had upset on his mind, but that would be much easier said that done as he squared off with one of the most feared strikers in all of combat sports.

The opening round saw the two technical strikers downloading information on one another. After a rather tame opening three minutes, ‘The Iron Man’ picked up the pace in the second, walking down Edgar Tabares. With his back against the fence, Tabares fired off a body kick that was caught by Rodtang. Tabares attempted to throw a spinning elbow, but Rodtang saw it coming from a mile away. ‘The Iron Man’ avoided Tabares’ spinning attack and delivered his own brutal elbow strike to Tabares’ chin, dropping the Mexican-born fighter in the second round.

Tabares was unable to answer the referee’s 10-count, forcing referee Olivier Coste to call for the stoppage.

Official Results: Rodtang Jitmuangnon def. Edgar Tabares via TKO (elbow) 1:34 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Rodtang vs. Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 Below:

Rodtang Jitmuangnon makes his way into the cage to face Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10#ONEFightNight10 pic.twitter.com/l9dR5DkEeJ — FightBook MMA, LLC (@FightBookMMA) May 6, 2023

