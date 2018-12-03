Demetrious Johnson Confused By Conor McGregor’s Flyweight Division Comment

Demetrious Johnson confused over a comment that former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor made. Just last month, McGregor made it known that he put the blame of the reported demise of UFC’s flyweight division on ONE in a message on his official Twitter account. It’s been reported that the Las Vegas-based promotion plans to get rid of this division.

ONE Championship recently signed Johnson as part of a trade with the UFC, who gets Ben Askren. Conor is placing the blame on ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong for the reported dissolution. McGregor wants ONE to sign the entire division.

“You must now take all the 125lbers that have been let go, Chatri. You talk all of this Martial Art and respect talk. Yet your greed has directly cost more than half a fighting division it’s chance to earn income for their family. Have respect @YODCHATRI. Sign the division.”

Demetrious Johnson Gives His Take

Johnson fired back at McGregor over his comment during a recent interview with BJPenn.com where he expressed his confusion over it.

“I don’t get where this logic comes behind that,” Johnson said. “What makes him think Chatri owes somebody something? If he’s worried flyweights losing their jobs, I’m pretty sure he has a huge stake in the UFC company now. I’m sure he can go to Dana, and be like Dana, ‘Keep these guys, these guys are fucking amazing. Let’s try to do this right. Let’s try to promote them.’ Facilitate a meeting of those who can [change things], with Proper Whiskey. ‘Let’s sit down and have a good talk.’ I’m sure he could come up with something if he really wanted to do it.” “As I said, that’s Conor’s opinion of what he thinks should happen. This is a guy who just business. You know, the Barclay’s Center [thing], throwing the dolly in the bus, hurting multiple people. I truly think he doesn’t care. But that’s just my personal opinion.”

The former UFC champion is slated to be part of upcoming World Grand Prix tournament under the ONE banner in the flyweight division. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on his next opponent or when this fight will take place.