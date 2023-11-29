Demetrious Johnson ranks himself #2 in GOAT conversation, ex-UFC star claims ‘Nobody has been able to do what I’ve done’

Ranked atop the list of many’s greatest fighters of all time, former undisputed UFC flyweight champion, Demetrious Johnson has left himself off the top spot in his own respective list – naming incumbent heavyweight best, Jon Jones as his greatest fighter to ever compete.

Johnson, a record-setting former UFC flyweight champion and the current ONE Championship flyweight gold holder, has been sidelined since he took home a trilogy rubber match win over Brazilian ace, Adriano Moraes with a unanimous decision win in their decider back in May.

Weighing up his immediate fighting future in the aftermath of his judging win, Kentucky native, Johnson, who turned in a record-setting 11 consecutive successful defenses of his undisputed flyweight title during his historic, gold-laden tenure with the UFC, departed the orgazniation in a swap-deal with Ben Askren back in late 2018.

Demetrious Johnson provides his GOAT list

Finding himself ranked atop lists of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters of all time ahead of the likes of Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, Fedor Emelianenko, and even the above-mentioned, Jones – Johnson claims he should only rank number two in any sort of list, including his own.

“At number two, you have yours truly,” Demetrious Johnson said on his official YouTube channel. “Nobody has been able to do what I’ve been able to do in the flyweight division or in any division. 11 consecutive title defenses, created a brand-new move that none of you guys ever seen, the ‘Mighty Wizbar’ shout to Matt Hume helping me learn that move. I have wins by knockout, submission, gone to a decision, gone to a split draw, whatever you want to call it.”

“For my number one, I have Jon ‘Bones’ Jones,” Demetrious Johnson explained. “That is the only man I’ll put ahead of me because this man, I feel like any single time he has been inside the cage he could just destory his opponent however he wanted. He also has wins by knockout, putting people to sleep, decisions, everything on the list.”

