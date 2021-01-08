The trash talk between current and former UFC flyweight champions has begun as Deiveson Figueiredo responded to Henry Cejudo’s recent trash talk on Thursday.

After receiving his honors as Fighter of the Year from MMA Fighting, Flyweight champ Figueiredo gave a short speech via video with the mentioning of the former champ. The current champ noted his hopes to pull the former double champ out of retirement in 2021 for a big super fight.

Seeing the video from the campion this week, Cejudo would respond saying he’s trying to enjoy his retirement and not hear his name spoken by the “bum fighter of the year”. In response to his comments, Figuerido had the following to say.

“Hey Cejudo, look at me fatso I’m going to knock you out!!!!” Figueiredo said via a video post on Instagram. “My middle name is ‘Danger’”

“Cejudo, Once I have knocked out [Brandon] Moreno I will take your ugly pumpkin head off”

Figuerido had a historic 2020, Headlining his first UFC pay-per-view at UFC 255, the BJJ blackbelt forced a quick tap of Alex Perez with a guillotine in just under two minutes. Turning around 3 weeks later, Figueiredo would go from that successful first title defense to headlining UFC 256 in a fight of the year contender against Brandon Moreno.

While we haven’t seen Cejudo since his surprise retirement fight came in May 2020 when he scored a second-round TKO over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. He has certainly made rumblings across the sport hinting at a possible comeback.

Do you think we will see Deiveson Figueiredo vs Henry Cejudo in the future? How do you think it would play out?