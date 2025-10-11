Deiveson Figueiredo Edges Out Montel Jackson In Close Decision – UFC Rio Highlights

Two time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo sneaks past Montel Jackson in co main event at UFC Rio.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – OCTOBER 11: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil reacts after a bantamweight fight against Montel Jackson during the UFC Fight Night event at Farmasi Arena on October 11, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Early in Round 1 the reach advantage for Jackson was very evident but Figueiredo gets a clean inside trip to ground the American. The former champ was controlling him against the cage before Jackson escaped out. The second half of Round 1 was very tentative with Figueiredo landing some good shots late.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Montel Jackson blocks a kick by Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Farmasi Arena on October 11, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Figueiredo raced out the blocks in the second round and landed a takedown immediately and progressed with some excellent grappling control but could not find a submission. The rest of the round became quite slow paced with neither man getting a big moment in the round.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – OCTOBER 11: (R-L) Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil works for a submission against Montel Jackson in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Farmasi Arena on October 11, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Unfortunately for the fans in attendance and those at home, Round 3 followed the trend of low output with neither man making a stamp on the fight to secure the win.

Official Result: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Montel Jackson via Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

