Deiveson Figueiredo Edges Out Montel Jackson In Close Decision – UFC Rio Highlights
Two time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo sneaks past Montel Jackson in co main event at UFC Rio.
Early in Round 1 the reach advantage for Jackson was very evident but Figueiredo gets a clean inside trip to ground the American. The former champ was controlling him against the cage before Jackson escaped out. The second half of Round 1 was very tentative with Figueiredo landing some good shots late.
Figueiredo raced out the blocks in the second round and landed a takedown immediately and progressed with some excellent grappling control but could not find a submission. The rest of the round became quite slow paced with neither man getting a big moment in the round.
Unfortunately for the fans in attendance and those at home, Round 3 followed the trend of low output with neither man making a stamp on the fight to secure the win.
Official Result: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Montel Jackson via Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)