How Deiveson Figueiredo Finds Inspiration in Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira

Deiveson Figueiredo believes he can climb to the top of the mountain, just as Alex Pereira did at UFC 320.

Just a few short years ago, Figueiredo was the reigning flyweight world champion. Today, ‘Deus da Guerra’ is struggling to find his way in the bantamweight division. After coming up short in back-to-back bouts against Petr Yan and Cory Sandhangen, he’ll look to right the ship when he steps back inside the Octagon at UFC Rio for a high-stakes clash with streaking standout Montel Jackson.

Closing in on 40 years old, some would suggest that Figueiredo’s best days are behind him, but the Brazilian is finding inspiration in his fellow countrymen. In particular, Glover Teixeira who defied the odds and captured the UFC’s light heavyweight title well after his 40th birthday.

“I’m about to turn 38, and ‘Poatan’ just became champion at this age,” Figueiredo told MMA Fighting. “It’s inspiring. But for me, my example is Glover Teixeira—a guy who became champion at 41, 42. That motivates me even more.”

Deiveson Figueiredo looks to snap Jackson’s six-fight win streak in Rio

Sitting just outside the division’s top five, Figueiredo could very well be one big win away from securing another shot at UFC gold. Of course, that’ll be no easy task when he takes on the surging Jackson.

Stringing together six straight victories, including an insane 18-second knockout of Da’Mon Blackshear last year, ‘Quik’ finally broke into the bantamweight top 15. With a win over Figueiredo in enemy territory, Jackson could thrust himself deep into the top 10, making him an instant contender in the UFC’s most talent-rich division.