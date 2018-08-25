Deiveson Figueiredo Crumbles John Moraga Inside Two Rounds

Deiveson Figueiredo put on a clinic against John Moraga.

The second bout on the UFC Lincoln main card featured flyweight action. Figueiredo went one-on-one with Moraga. In the end, it was Figueiredo who walked out of the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska with the win.

A right hand landed for Moraga, but Figueiredo got the clinch and took his opponent down. Figueiredo maintained top control for most of the round. Moraga went for a heel hook, but nothing doing. The round ended with Figueiredo going for the back of Moraga.

They tied up early in the second stanza and Moraga found himself on his back. A significant cut opened up below the left eye of Moraga. A big left hand from Figueiredo dropped Moraga. Figueiredo got extremely sloppy and allowed Moraga to land a punch of his down. A hard body shot dropped Moraga and the fight was stopped.

Final Result: Deiveson Figueiredo def. John Moraga via TKO (strikes) – R2, 3:08