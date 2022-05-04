Report | Dean Barry Released From The UFC Following Last Month’s Promotional Debut

Dublin striker, Dean Barry has been handed his official release from the UFC this Wednesday evening, despite featuring just last month in a UFC Vegas 52 preliminary card opener against Mike Jackson in his first fight under the banner of the organization.

Dean Barry, a native of Tallaght, and trainee of Team Ryano under head coach, Andy Ryan, had previously signed with the UFC last year ahead of a projected debut on ‘Fight Island’ against Jackson, before he was ultimately released from the organization.

Resigned to the UFC following a first round knockout win over Drew Lipton at Titan FC 73, Barry made his awaited Octagon debut back in April at UFC Vegas 52, suffering a first round disqualification loss against Jackson after an eye gouge left the latter unable to continue beyond the foul.

The pairing came as a rather topsy-turvy outing for both overall, with Barry penalized earlier for a pair of low groin strikes, courtesy of a spinning back kick, and then a round kick which landed low on Jackson.

However, prior to the eye gouge – which was deemed intentional, Barry had stunned Jackson at the fence with strikes, resulting in a disqualification loss as Barry fell to 4-2 off the back of his welterweight debut with the organization.

Per an initial report from MMA Fighting reporters, Damon Martin, and Guilherme Cruz this Wednesday evening, Barry has since been handed his release from the UFC following his organizational debut loss against Jackson.

"Dean Barry has been released from the UFC, per multiple sources confirmed to myself and @guicruzzz (Guilherme Cruz)," Damon Martin tweeted. "Barry suffered a DQ loss in his debut fight with Mike Jackson.

Following the loss, Barry, who has since deleted his Twitter account, gained flak from fans and critics of his performance, when he claimed that Jackson had taken the easy way out of the fight despite suffering an eye gouge.

“To be honest with you, I thought he (Mike Jackson) took the easy way out there,” Dean Barry said in a video posted on his social media. “Didn’t want to stay, didn’t want to continue fighting. Even when I kicked him low, he was talking on the ground to me for ages. Like, if you get hit in the nuts, you can’t be talking like that. Same with the eye poke. Straight after the ref called the fight off, he was fine. Both eyes open perfectly. He said he can’t open his eyes.”

