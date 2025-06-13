Daughter of Former UFC Champion Books First MMA Fight Since 2022

After three years away from the fight game, Bella Mir is back.

Mir, the daughter of former UFC heavyweight titleholder Frank Mir, will step in the cage for the first time in over three years on July 27 at Fury Challenger Series 14 in Houston, the promotion announced Thursday. Mir (3-0) is scheduled to face Alivia Bierley (2-1) in a women’s bantamweight bout at Imagen Venues. The event will stream live on UFC Fight Pass.

Bella Mir is already making UFC history

‘Lady’ made her mixed martial arts debut in October 2020 when she was just 17 years old, defeating Danielle Wynn under the iKon Fighting Federation banner.

Mir went on to compete two more times, earning back-to-back first-round submission victories over Alma Cespedes and Jessica Link.

Following an impressive start to her MMA career, Mir put things on hold to attend college at the University of Iowa. She spent one year as a Hawkeye before transferring to North Central University, where she was a 2025 U24 wrestling champion.

In January 2023, Mir became the first athlete to be signed to a UFC NIL deal.