Darren Till’s Interesting Comments About Pursuit Of UFC Title

Fight fans got behind rising prospect Darren Till in 2018 following some big wins that have pushed him towards a fight with UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the main event of the upcoming UFC 228 pay-per-view event.

Till is coming off the biggest win thus far in his pro-MMA career in the main event of UFC Liverpool event back in May that aired live on FOX Sports 1 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England once the rising prospect picked up a unanimous decision win over former title contender Stephen Thompson.

In a recent interview, Till went to great lengths to explain his desire and the distance he’s willing to go in order to become a UFC champion as he stated that he was never interested in living a lavish lifestyle but rather everything including having a child and a pregnant girlfriend will have to take a backseat in order for him to be focused on being the best, which has not led to a great reaction from fans as a result.

“I’m not in this to make money, be a champion, leave,” Till told reporters backstage on Saturday at UFC 227 (transcript via MMAjunkie). “I’m in this for people to say at the end of it, ‘You were the greatest.’ That’s my only mentality. F—k money, f—k everything else.” “Everything else” apparently includes his pregnant girlfriend and his daughter in Brazil whom he has not seen in a while. You can’t have worries outside of this game,” Till said. “I’ve got a girlfriend who’s nearly seven months pregnant. I don’t really care. I’ve got a daughter in Brazil right now who I haven’t seen for one year. I don’t really care. I just care about legacy and greatness. That’s what I’m in this for.”

The UFC 228 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center with the main card airing on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.