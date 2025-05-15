32-Year-Old Darren Till Has Had Enough of Waiting, Ready to Show Off ‘Evolved’ Boxing Game in Upcoming Match

Former UFC fighter Darren Till is ready to show off the evolution of his boxing in his showdown against Darren Stewart tomorrow night.

As we know, Darren Till was once a legitimate welterweight contender in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, after a poor run of form, he left the promotion and opted to try and make waves in influencer boxing. It’s gone okay thus far, but many still believe there is a lot left for ‘The Gorilla’ to prove – whether it be in the ring or back in the cage in mixed martial arts.

Either way, Darren Till is still a fairly big name, and he’s still a fighter who deserves respect for what he’s achieved up to this point. Now, however, he needs to showcase the kind of abilities that will keep the masses interested.

In a recent interview, Darren Till has reflected on the journey that got him to this point.

Darren Till looks to the future

“I’ve had a rocky road since I got into boxing. It’s been two years now since I’ve been at me boxing gym and I was meant to fight Julio Cesar Chavez-that fell through. I was meant to fight Tommy, Tommy pulled out. I was meant to fight obviously in March, that didn’t happen. So now obviously I’m ready for May, I’m, you know, two weeks away.

“We’ll see what happens. I’ve just stayed consistent in the gym, to be totally honest with you. Obviously, when I say consistent, I don’t mean I’m in there every day, day and night. For two years I’ve tried to evolve me boxing to a level of how the pros are. Like, I’m in there with world champions, you know, our gym is a very renowned gym in England for being high level pro.

“So yeah, I’ve just stayed in and obviously, you know, keep fights keep falling through and I just keep getting left with nothing.”