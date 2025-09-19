Darren Till: How Getting Stabbed and Nearly Bleeding Out Changed My Life

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has discussed the incident in which he was stabbed when he was younger.

For the longest time, Darren Till was seen as a real contender in the UFC’s welterweight division. However, after losing in his title fight against Tyron Woodley, many proceeded to question whether or not he had what it took to match up to some of the top stars at 170 pounds. While he had a few more notable moments, a string of losses eventually led to him leaving the promotion.

Now, Darren Till is enjoying life in the world of influencer boxing. He’s been on a great run of form as of late and now, it seems as if he’s closing in on a blockbuster fight against Andrew Tate. If it happens, you can bet it would be one of the biggest combat sports events of the year.

In a recent interview, Darren Till spoke openly about an incident when he was younger in which he was stabbed.

Darren Till discusses being stabbed

“I ended up in an altercation one night on a night out. Me and a few friends end up fighting with these other guys and whatnot. And this guy stabbed me twice, DJ, in me ribs. As the doctor tells me after it, you know, it was that much away from my artery whereas if it hits your artery, you know, you bleed out. So I was obviously one of the lucky ones.

“But after that, it was in my mind… The first place I went to after the hospital was the gym to see me coach and see like all the UFC fighters in there like Terry and Paul Kelly and stuff like that and me coach just had like a hard word with me… He’s like ‘I ain’t seen a talent like yours like you… all you need you get a bit of wrestling your back on he’s like you can really make this’ and I was like he’s like ‘what are you doing he’s like you just acting like a f***ing idiot.'”