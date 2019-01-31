Darren Till Rips ‘Wanker’ Ben Askren

Darren Till rips Ben Askren in his latest rant about the former ONE welterweight champion. This all comes after him putting Askren on blast through the power of social media. Till has his next fight lined up as he meets Jorge Masvidal in the headliner of the UFC On ESPN + 5 event.

Despite this, he has kept a close eye on what Askren has been saying. Thus, while attending the press conference to promote his next fight, he addressed his issues with the UFC newcomer.

“I’m not on Twitter much, but when I go on, I do cause a stir,” Till said to MMAJunkie. “A lot of people say that I’m drunk, and I’m on drugs when I’m doing it, but I was up at 5 in the morning giving the baby a bottle. So I don’t know, it’s fun for me with Ben because Ben tries to come across on social media as like this clever, intelligent dude – which, listen, I’ve been following Ben for years and years. I remember when I started wrestling in Brazil, my coach, he said, ‘Watch this guy Ben. He’s unbelievable.’ And you know, wrestling, yeah he is. But this is MMA, and his stand-up is absolutely garbage, and he just tries to demean everyone.”

Till is coming off the first loss in his pro-MMA career but is looking ahead. As seen in the main event of the UFC 228 pay-per-view event in Dallas, Texas, Tyron Woodley was able to score a second-round submission victory over Till to retain his welterweight title.

The former title contender continued by stating that when he calls someone out, he’s not attempting to demean their skills. Instead, just firing back.



“When I call someone out, I’m not trying to demean their skills. That’s what he’s trying to do to me. He’s trying to say, like, I’ve basically got nothing. Yeah, I know I need to evolve. I’ve got a lot of things I want to work on, but don’t discredit what I’m doing. He tries to come across all intelligent, so I just say, basically, ‘Shut up.’ Whatever. I can’t really repeat what I say to him, but you get the gist. He’s a wanker.”

UFC On ESPN + 5 is set to take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

