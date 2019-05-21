Darren Till Not Worried About Weight Class, Just Wants To Fight

Spread the word!













Former UFC welterweight title contender Darren Till has made his intentions clear as he just wants to have a fight inside of the Octagon.

Till dropped a second-round knockout to Jorge Masvidal in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 5 (also known as UFC London). This was his most recent fight inside of the Octagon. The show went down on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Prior to this fight, at the UFC 228 pay-per-view event in Dallas, Texas, last September, then-champion Tyron Woodley was able to score a second-round submission victory over Till to retain his welterweight title.

Regarding his arrest, in April, Till was arrested by the law in Tenerife alongside four other people for allegedly trashing a hotel. They then sped off in a taxi while the cab’s driver loaded their luggage into the trunk.

Till recently took to his official Instagram account where he wrote the following:

“Cutting weight for my last fight. It’s a f*cking rough business cutting weight am sure every fighter will agree! I started my amateur & professional career at welterweight & intended to stay that way until the end! But as I grow older and my body expands, it’s getting harder & harder. Arrr well, who knows! Maybe my next fight is welterweight, maybe it’s light heavyweight. Who gives a f*ck let’s fight!”