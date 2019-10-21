Darren Till Looking Massive Ahead Of Middleweight Debut (Photo)

Spread the word!













Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till is preparing to make his debut at 185 pounds. Till will take on former interim 185-pound title challenger Kelvin Gastelum at the upcoming UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

As Till prepares for the matchup against Gastelum, he has been sharing some photos of his training on Instagram. The man known as “The Gorilla” is looking massive ahead of the middleweight contest, as seen in his latest post online.

Till has had a rough couple of bouts at welterweight, losing his last two outings via stoppage to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal. Woodley submitted Till to hand the Englishman the first loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career back in September of 2018 in their welterweight title bout.

In his return in front of his native London crowd this past March, Masvidal finished Till with a vicious knockout in the second round. Now, he’ll take on Gastelum at 185 pounds, who had a two-fight win streak snapped when he was bested by Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 in April. It will be interesting to see how things play out between the pair come fight night in New York.

