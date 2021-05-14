UFC Middleweights Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev had a comical spat on Instagram Live for a brief couple of minutes.

“Say it to me where you want, I will fight brother. We’ll fight. Bullsh*t guys talk too much but we’ll have to show real fight, brother” Chimaev said.

“Oh yeah, I’ll fight you. Of course, you know I will. But you know I beat you right? You know I beat you easy. You know this. You know this,” Till said.

“Cage going to show it, brother. If you want to fight with me always welcome, but I think I can smash you easy, brother,” Chimaev said.

“You think you can smash me easy?” Till said.

“Of course, brother,” Chimaev responded.

“You’re too slow. Too slow,” Till said while laughing.

While we await Chimaev’s next opponent announcement, Till is scheduled to fight Derek Brunson in August.

A matchup between these two stars is not out of the realm of possibility by the end of this year. It will be exciting to see how these two paths play out in 2021. A fight between Till and Chimaev would be a huge one and a likely number one contender’s bout.

Who do you think would win if Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev meet in the Octagon?