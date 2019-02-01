Darren Till Looking To ‘Viciously’ Knock Out Jorge Masvidal

Darren Till has ill intentions for Jorge Masvidal when they jump into the Octagon against one another.

But that doesn’t mean the Englishman has no respect for “Gamebred.” Speaking at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 press conference yesterday (Wed. January 30, 2019), Till admitted Masvidal has the experience in his favor, and expects him to try and disrupt his rhythm (via MMA Junkie):

“I think he’s got that experience,” Till said. “I wouldn’t really say he’s afraid of me. I’d say he’s experienced. He’s smaller. He’s probably a little bit faster, so we’ll see. And he’s probably got a good strategy, trying to break my rhythm as I’ll try to break his, so we’ll see.

“A lot of these fights I’ve been in lately, it’s like youth vs. experience because I’m quite young, and I’m in the top-end tier of the welterweights.”

Respect Doesn’t Mean Much

Till was then asked whether or not he’s looking to finish Masvidal in front of his native crowd. “The Gorilla” said he’s looking for a “vicious” knockout victory, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t respect Masvidal:

“Do I want to knock him out?” Till said. “Yeah. I want to viciously knock him out. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that I don’t respect the guy. As I said, I’m game as (expletive), and he’s game as (expletive), and I’m coming for war on the 16th of March.”

Till and Masvidal will main event UFC on ESPN+ 5 from the O2 Arena in London, England on March 16, 2019. It will be Till’s first fight since September, when he was submitted by Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 in their welterweight title fight. Masvidal hasn’t competed since November of 2017.

He was sent packing by Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson via unanimous decision during their UFC 217 clash at Madison Square Garden. Now, both men have the opportunity to avenge their most recent defeat and get back in the mix for a title opportunity down the road.