Darren Till Insists He Can Still Make Welterweight Despite Liverpool Mishap

Darren Till badly missed the welterweight limit for his most recent fight against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, and with his history of missing weight, fight fans have a serious question about Till’s championship ability at 170 pounds.

Can he make weight and make weight consistently?

According to Till himself, making welterweight isn’t a problem:

“I can still make welterweight, that’s for certain. Yeah, it’s put a little dampener on my win, but it doesn’t change the fact that I beat the No. 1 in the world. If anything, I was worse off in the fight. I was at 60 percent because I cut weight wrong that night. I was dehydrated, I was weak, so I wasn’t my full self, but I just feel like a bit too much of a big deal has been made out of it.”

Rumors and speculation about Till’s last weight cut ranged from “he went blind” to “he was passing out,” and all of that is actually pretty scary if it’s true. But Till says the whole thing has been blown out of proportion, and only suffered dizziness, Till said to ESPN:

“I didn’t lose sight, I was just feeling dizzy. It was five o’clock in the morning and I was up all night and I’d been back and forth to the hospital and then in the sauna. Obviously, the video makes it look a little bit worse but it wasn’t in any way bad.”

Till must not have been too badly compromised by the weight cut, as he went on to defeat perennial number two welterweight ‘Wonderboy’ by decision at UFC Liverpool.

But until he can comfortably make 170 pounds and do so consistently, Till will likely have to answer these kinds of questions about his weight.

Do you think Till’s weight has been exaggerated and overblown? Or is him making welterweight still a serious question mark?