Darren Till expects to be next in line for a shot at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya if he is able to get by Robert Whittaker this weekend.

Till will headline the fourth and final ‘Fight Island’ card against former 185lb king Whittaker on Saturday night. Speaking to media ahead of his main event match-up the Englishman stressed he doesn’t want to hear about anything but a title shot if he beats ‘The Reaper’, he said.

“If I beat Robert Whittaker on Saturday night, the only way to go is to the title. A lot of people say, ‘Well, he’s only had two fights,’ but look at my two fights. This is why for every young fighter out there, or every fighter in the UFC, you shouldn’t turn down fights. You have to take these big risks because they’ll pay off.

“I didn’t call for a title shot after I beat Stephen Thompson in Liverpool because I didn’t quite feel like I deserved it. But if I beat Robert Whittaker on Saturday, which is a big ask and a big mountain to climb, the only fight for me is (Israel) Adesanya, but him and (Paulo) Costa are scheduled to fight. The only fight for me is a title fight.

“I beat Whittaker on Saturday and the only name I want to hear come out of people’s mouths is Adesanya. That’s all I want to hear.”

Till also took time out to give his thoughts on the Adesanya vs. Costa fight which is expected to take place at UFC 253 in September, but he doubts the fight will actually take place at all.

“The biggest fight it seems, and the fight that everyone wants to see after this fight if I win against Whittaker, is Adesanya,” Till said. “I’ve said I think Adesanya-Costa is a 50-50. I’m slightly leaning towards Adesanya because I think technical ability-wise he’s got a little bit more. But the reason why I say it’s 50-50 it’s because it’s a dog fight — technical vs. brute strength.

“Costa can do the five rounds. He’s got the hands to do it, he can take a punch, so for me its 50-50. The fight has been built so much between me and Adesanya that’s why I say that, but I could be wrong. … Until I see both guys on the scale, I’m not believing that fight is happening in September. I’m going to stay ready for September. I think there’s going to be a pull out.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you think Darren Till will earn a middleweight title shot by beating Robert Whittaker?