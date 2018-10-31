Darren Till Doubles Down On Conor McGregor Fight

Darren Till doubles down on his challenge to former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor. Earlier this week, the former title contender took to his official Instagram account where he laid out the first challenge. He wants the fight to take place at Anfield, a football stadium in Anfield, Liverpool, England that has a seating capacity of 54,074.

Although he has considered making the move to the middleweight division, if this fight were to happen then it would likely go down at welterweight. This is, of course, a weight that McGregor has fought at before.

Moving along, Till recently explained why he thinks this fight makes sense when writing a recent blog entry on Paddy Power. Till brought up how McGregor has said in the past about having his final fight at Croke Park.

“Anfield has just confirmed the rights to have boxing and music events for the first time ever. I lost my last fight. Conor lost his. We’re both from Europe, he’s a Liverpool fan, I’m a Liverpool fan. I’ve spoken in the past about how I want to sell out a stadium in my home town. He spoke about Croke Park. But I think Croke Park will be for the final fight of his career, his retirement fight.”

Till also brought up how the winner of this potential fight could get a title fight at welterweight. This means that they would challenge the winner of Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley.

“But until then, he’s spoken about wanting to fight for the welterweight belt. I obviously want my rematch so if I fight Conor, then the winner could potentially get a shot at the belt after Colby and Woodley fight or Woodley and Usman fight. I’m still the number two in the division. Conor has fought at 170lb before.”

At the end of the day, the former title contender believes that they are the two biggest stars in Europe. Thus, it makes perfect sense to book this fight.