Darina Madzyuk has reportedly signed for Bellator after becoming a viral sensation last month.

The Russian female fighter knocked out blogger Grigory Chistyakov in a cross-gender contest. The big twist in this fight wasn’t just that it was a cross-gender bout, but that Chistyakov weighed 529lbs almost 390lbs more than his opponent. The bout took place in Russia in an event named “Our Business”

Bellator clearly saw some potential in that fight and have snapped up Madzyuk according to Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports took to social media to break the news, he wrote.

“BREAKING: @BellatorMMA has signed Darina Madzyuk (3-1) to an exclusive contract. She will compete at flyweight and went viral earlier this month for KOing this 529lb man in Russia….”

The fight was widely condemned by the MMA community. Referee Marc Goodard took serious issue with the bout labelling it “shameful, sickening and abysmal”, he said.

“This is what we are dealing with – in 2020. This is what we are fighting against as the parallels & negative connotations are continually drawn. To outsiders & detractors this is MMA. Shameful. Sickening. Abysmal.”

