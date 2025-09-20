Daniel Weichel Secures Unanimous Decision Win in MMA Return – Oktagon 76 Highlights

Daniel Weichel made his triumphant return to the cage at Oktagon 76, defeating Abou Tounkara in his promotional debut.

Tounkara came out and immediately threw a high kick, but was met with Weichel’s right hand that put Tounkara on the mat. Tounkara quickly bounced back up, but ended up eating mat a second time after getting tripped while trying to deliver a body kick with less than two minutes to go in the opening round.

Weichel held Tounkara’s back to the mat for the remainder of the stanza, but couldn’t offer much in the way of offense.

With 40 seconds left in the second, Weichel landed the most significant shot of the fight, flooring Tounkara with a booming right hand. Still, Tounkara fought his way back up and made it out of the round, though likely down 2-0 going into the final five minutes.

Weichel dominated the action in the third, chasing Tounkara and gunning for the knockout blow. Unfortunately, it never came, but it was a good enough performance for the 58-fight veteran to score a clean sweep on the cards.

Official Result: Daniel Weichel def. Abou Tounkara via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

