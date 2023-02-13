Daniel Cormier claims Alexander Volkanovski made Islam Makhachev ‘Look human’ despite UFC 284 loss

Despite suffering a close, unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) loss to lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 over the weekend, Alexander Volkanovski has received props from former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier, who claimed the latter became the first fighter to make Makhachev “look human”.

Headlining at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia – featherweight champion, Volkanovski unsuccessfully attempted to land the undisputed lightweight crown, dropping a close, unanimous decision loss to Makhachev over the course of five rounds.

Suffering four successful takedown attempts from American Kickboxing Academy staple, Makhachev, Volkanovski managed to outstrike the former in regards to total strikes – and even managed to land a fifth round knockdown with a single minute remaining in the fight.

Daniel Cormier praises Alexander Volkanovski’s performance at UFC 284

And despite suffering his first Octagon loss, Volkanovski was praised for his performance against Makhachev by his training partner, Cormier – with the former undisputed light heavyweight and heavyweight kingpin claiming the Australian made Makhachev appear human over the course of 25 minutes.

“He (Alexander Volkanovski) was the first person since – even (Adriano) Martins, right – he didn’t make Islam (Makhachev) human, he just knocked him out,” Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “Alexander Volkanovski was the first person to make Islam Makhachev look human. Granted, he made him look human, but he still didn’t win the fight.”

“And I think because of the praise and the admiration that Alexander gets for his performance, I think it speak to how special Makahchev is,” Daniel Cormier explained.

“All in all, great fight – this was a tremendous fight,” Daniel Cormier said. “And to be this early in the year, this one has potential – because of who they are to still be in the mix for Fight of the Year by the end of the year, which is amazing. The people that were closest to Makhachev expected a very tough fight, this did not surprise him. But he won that fight, three rounds to two.”

Linked with a slew of potential opponents for his next title defense including both Beneil Dariush and former interim champion, Dustin Poirier, Makhachev is slated to clinch the pound-for-pound number one rank – surpassing Volkanovski.

Seeing his promotional perfect record snapped in his judging loss to Makhachev, Volkanovski is expected to make his next Octagon walk at the featherweight limit in a title unification fight with interim gold holder, Yair Rodríguez – who submitted Josh Emmett in the UFC 284 co-main event.