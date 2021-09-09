Daniel Cormier has been cast in the television series ‘Warriors’.

The show will be a sequel to the acclaimed 2011 film ‘Warrior’ that starred Tom Hardy and Joel Egerton as brothers with a difficult past, destined to meet in the finale of an MMA tournament.

Warrior writer and director Gavin O’Connor revealed that the series will move away from the Conlon brothers and instead focus on a new batch of characters who compete in MMA.

“So here’s the show; it’s four characters, two men, two women, they’re all fighters, and they’re going to get into Sparta [the competition from Warrior] and will eventually be facing each other and fighting, and I’m going to get an audience supporting the two girls and two guys,” O’Connor told Discussing Film. “So it’s got the DNA of the movie, but the most important part of the show is that it’s not about the fight in the cage. This show is a drama about the fight outside of the cage.”

“What are they fighting for? Fighting your way out of poverty, to save for your family – I want to deal with things that are going on in the world because I have a character that’s in Dublin, Ireland, in Mountjoy prison. There’s a Muslim girl who’s a fighter, who’s living in her Muslim conservative community outside of Paris. She’s a lesbian and a fighter, and in her community neither one of those are permitted. So you have a woman who’s in two closets almost, she’s got to find a way out of two closets. That’s kind of the idea.”

So far, Cormier is the only person to be cast in the TV series.

“The one person I’ve cast so far is DC (Daniel Cormier),” O’Connor said. “He’s playing a guy named Bob. He’s playing Bobby Watkins, who lives in Houston and is fighting his way out of poverty for his family.”

Do you look forward to watching Daniel Cormier as Bobby Watkins?