Daniel Cormier Says Win Over Brock Lesnar Could Make Him HW GOAT

Daniel Cormier continues to make the media rounds following his latest win and talk about the biggest fight thus far in his pro-MMA career

It’s been well documented that once Cormier was able to score a KO win over Stipe Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title at the UFC 226 pay-per-view event and after the fight, DC brought in the former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar, who hasn’t fought in two years, to call him out for his next title defense as the king of the 265-pound division that will likely go down in January of 2019.

During a recent conversation with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, Cormier stated that he understands why Miocic would want a rematch for the strap but it’s not likely and that he feels if he can beat Lesnar come next year then it might put him in the lead as being considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all-time.

“Obviously he feels he deserves a rematch,” Cormier said on The Steve Austin Show recently (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “Again, for what he’s done in the sport, you would think that he would get a rematch but when there’s a fight like Lesnar on the horizon, you don’t turn your back. Honestly, Stipe has a lot of really loyal fans, but you can’t think for a second that if he would have won that fight, he wouldn’t have wanted or taken that Lesnar fight. It’s the biggest fight in the sport outside of fighting Conor McGregor and he fights at 155 pounds. So yeah, I’m gonna fight Brock.” “Brock’s a big, bad, tough boy,” Cormier said. “A former UFC champ. Obviously he’s the WWE champion. Just a massive guy with a lot of fighting ability. I’ve known Brock a long, long time and I’m excited to compete against him. And really, not to compete against him, I want to put it on him because when you beat a guy like Brock Lesnar – if I beat the most dominant heavyweight champ of all time and then couple that with a fight over Brock, they may call me one of the great heavyweights of all time.” “It’ll be tough but it’s always tough,” Cormier said. “It’s well-documented how difficult it is for me every time I go to 205. This will be nothing new. The next time I have a light heavyweight fight, I’ll go down there, I’ll make the weight, and I’ll fight. . . I do want to keep this belt. I don’t want to have to give it up because the UFC doesn’t believe I can make the weight. I can make the weight.”

For years now, fight fans have felt like Anderson Silva and Jon Jones are the GOATS but DC has gone on record by stating in the past that Silva and Jones shouldn’t be added to the conversation as GOATS despite their accomplishments inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner as the point to DC’s argument was the fact that Silva and Jones have failed drug tests in the past.