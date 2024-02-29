Daniel Cormier shuts down UFC 306 return fight for Nate Diaz: ‘I don’t need to see that’

Former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier claims he has no interest in watching promotional veteran, Nate Diaz making his return in a main event at UFC 306 in September at the Las Vegas Sphere – claiming he doesn’t “need to see” the Stockton veteran headline the card.

Diaz, a former undisputed lightweight title challenger and Ultimate Fighter victor under the promotion’s banner, has been sidelined from mixed martial arts since he headlined UFC 279 in a reworked clash against former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson.

And bowing out of his Octagon deal off the back of a win, Diaz turned in a stunning fourth round rallying win over the Oxnard veteran, in the form of a guillotine choke success.

Making a professional boxing debut back in August of last year, Stockton veteran, Diaz suffered a decision loss to the outspoken puncher, Jake Paul, which included a pivotal knockdown against him in the twelfth and final frame.

Appearing interested in a slot on a slated UFC 306 card at the Las Vegas Sphere during Mexican Independence Day later this year, Diaz claimed he had no interest in fighting on a monumental UFC 300 card in April anymore.

Daniel Cormier scoffs at UFC 306 fight for Nate Diaz

However, as far as former undisputed heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, Cormier is concerned, Diaz should be nowhere near a headlining tilt on an apparent once-off showcase at the Las Vegas Sphere.

“While the name value is exciting, Nate Diaz the fighter isn’t that guy anymore,” Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “He’ll get mad at me, and he might say something to me when i see him. I don’t know, I don’t really care. But we have to tell the truth. This isn’t the guy that beat Conor the first time. Nate has had moments. Against Leon Edwards, he had a moment. But outside of that, he got beat on the whole time.”

“Will I watch him on the pay-per-view card? Absolutely,” Cormier continued. “But to be the headliner, with all these great fighters that are deserving of that spot? I don’t think so. I don’t need to see that.”

And reacting to Cormier’s comments, Diaz poked fun at the Lafayette native’s initial KO loss to two-fight rival, Jon Jones, before labelling him a “b*tch” on his official X account.



“This b*tch is not a fighter,” Nate Diaz posted. “Complete opposite. Good talk, DC.”

Would you like to see Nate Diaz feature at UFC 306 in September?