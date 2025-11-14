Daniel Cormier Dispels Rumor Of Facing Jon Jones at The White House: ‘No ill feelings towards him’

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has rejected the idea that he could step back into the cage for a trilogy fight with Jon Jones at next year’s UFC White House event.

Throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, it was clear to see that Daniel Cormier was special. Even before he got to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he was putting on some great performances that made it known he was one of the best fighters on the planet. Then, he arrived in the big time, and he went on to become a two-weight world champion, successfully defending the strap at both light heavyweight and heavyweight.

Of course, the defining feud of Daniel Cormier’s career was his two-fight series with Jon Jones. These two men absolutely hated one another and in their fights, it was Jon who managed to pick up the win on both occasions. However, the rematch was later ruled a no contest as a result of a doping violation on Jon’s part, meaning that Cormier was eventually reinstated as champion.

A lot of fans, pundits and fighters alike all wanted to see what it would have looked like if Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones faced off at heavyweight as opposed to 205 pounds. In a recent interview, DC made it clear that the time for that kind of fight has passed.

Daniel Cormier rejects notion of Jon Jones trilogy fight

“I don’t think we’re going to be fighting each other… We’re both like older now, right? I’m 46 years old. Jon is how—40 almost, right? We’re older now. So I don’t think that the blood is boiling as hot as it was then. … I just don’t think we need to. …

“​There’s no skin off my back. Like I don’t really have any ill feelings towards him in that regard. But it’s like just because time has passed doesn’t mean that we have to let go of everything that we said during that time or did during that time. It’s okay.”​

In an ideal world, if both men were in their prime at heavyweight, who would you back?