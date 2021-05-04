Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the Jon Jones financial situation.

During his show on ESPN with Ariel Helwani, “DC” spoke about what he thinks Jones’s compensation for his move up to heavyweight should be. He does support the idea of Jones getting paid but not quite the McGregor type money he is asking for. (H/T Bloodyelbow.com)

“I think he does deserve a large number,” Cormier said. “I don’t believe… if Conor McGregor — and I don’t know what Conor makes. But I heard Conor makes, like, $15 million to show up. And then he gets all the pay-per-view.

“If Conor makes $15 million to show up, Jones shouldn’t make what Conor McGregor makes. If Conor McGregor makes something in that range, Jones shouldn’t make what Conor McGregor makes. It should be a tier beneath that.”

Cormier then suggests that Jones should make close to what his former teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov makes.

“Does Jon Jones make what Khabib makes? If Khabib makes $8 million to $10 million, yes. But I don’t believe he should make what Conor McGregor makes.

“I do believe that Conor McGregor… there should be a difference in the pay scale because of what he has meant to the company. But in the $8 million to $10 million range? I think that works.

“I believe with 100% certainty, (the UFC) would give (Jones) $10 million to show up and fight Francis Ngannou. I believe that.

“And that’s him getting his money. Because he’s never made $10 million before to show. He said he makes $5 million, right? So if he makes $5 million, then you’re doubling what he makes to go and fight Francis.”

Do you think Daniel Cormier is right about how Jon Jones should get paid by the UFC?