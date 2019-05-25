Daniel Cormier Inducted Into Tragos/Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Spread the word!













Heavyweight titleholder and former double-champ, Daniel Cormier was inducted into a professional wrestling hall of fame despite never actually wrestling.

There is no question that Cormier has some of the best amateur wrestling credentials in the sport of MMA. But why would “DC” get inducted into George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame?

The George Tragos Award is unique in the fact that it acknowledges amateur wrestlers who go on to have an outstanding career in MMA. And, well, you don’t get much more accomplished than Cormier, who many people believe is MMA’s GOAT:

“You know you’re getting old when you start making your way into Hall of Fames,” Cormier wrote on Twitter. “What an honor to be getting inducted into the Tragos/Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. I’m truly honored to receive this award.”

Cormier is not the first mixed martial artist to earn the honor. He joins Chael Sonnen and Ben Askren as the “Holy Trinity” to have all taken home the wrestling accolade.

Cormier will be fighting Stipe Miocic in a much anticipated heavyweight title rematch later this year at UFC 241. If “DC” comes out of that contest still the champion, you would surely be hard pressed to deny him GOAT status at that point.