Daniel Cormier hints Arman Tsarukyan is staying quiet about title shot for a reason: “They’re telling him something”

Daniel Cormier thinks Arman Tsarukyan is aware of something, and hence, he is not loud about his title opportunity.

Ahalkalakets,’ who has been the number one UFC lightweight contender for more than a year now, got his first shot at UFC gold last year against then-155-pound champion Islam Makhachev. However, Tsarukyan pulled out of the high-stakes rematch at the last moment because of a back injury. Due to this withdrawal, the Armenian has had a hard time getting a second undisputed title shot.

After the pullout, Arman Tsarukyan served as backup for the UFC 317 title fight. He also beat Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar, which many believed was a title eliminator bout. However, champion Ilia Topuria went on a hiatus, and the promotion announced an interim title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, which will headline UFC 324.

‘Ahalkalakets’ was initially upset after not getting a title shot in early 2026 as he desired. He called out the UFC and ‘El Matador’ on several occasions on social media. However, in a recent interview, he admitted that even before his UFC Qatar fight, he knew that Pimblett was going to get the next title shot. The 29-year-old also said that the promotion knows what’s best for the business, and he needs to wait for his chance.

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

Pimblett vs. Topuria is a bigger fight to sell due to the bitter feud between the two over the years, and UFC’s recent wave of matchmaking suggests that, since they are looking for numbers, they want ‘The Baddy’ to beat Gaethje at UFC 324 and then unify the belts with ‘El Matador.’ Meanwhile, Tsarukyan will have to wait for a title opportunity.

Recently, Chael Sonnen expressed confidence by stating that Arman Tsarukyan’s next fight will be for the title, and he is not being treated unfairly by the UFC, as Jon Anik, among others, recently suggested. Now, Daniel Cormier has weighed in on the same topic.

‘DC’ claims Arman Tsarukyan knows something and is hence not mad despite being denied a title shot

Daniel Cormier’s comments suggest that Tsarukyan must have had a behind-the-scenes deal with the UFC that has allowed him to accept not being given a chance to fight for the title. Hence, ‘Ahalkalakets’ has not raged despite being denied a title shot. ‘DC’ told Red Corner MMA:

“I don’t know why Arman is not fighting for the title. I’ve heard the reason because of what happened in Los Angeles. I thought by weighing in as the backup fighter when Ilia fought Charles and then by going and fighting Dan Hooker it would be okay. I don’t know what conversations they are having behind closed doors are because they’re telling him something that’s making him okay with it. Because if he wasn’t okay with it he would be more loud about him not getting his opportunity.”

